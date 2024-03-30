Actress Priyanka Chopra joined her cousin Mannara Chopra's birthday bash in Mumbai. Snaps and clips flooded social media, capturing Priyanka and her singer spouse, Nick Jonas, entering the venue. Priyanka dazzled in a white bralette and skirt ensemble with silver heels, while Nick sported a white shirt, yellow trousers, and white sneakers. Mannara donned a red dress and heels. The duo greeted photographers warmly, exchanging hugs with Mannara. Amidst family portraits, Priyanka playfully danced and indulged in cake, joined by Nick and relatives, including her mother, Madhu Chopra, styled in a black and white outfit. Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Insta Post for Nick Jonas Is All Things Love (View Pic).

Priyanka Chopra Feeds Cake To Mannara Chopra At Bigg Boss 17 Star's Birthday Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

