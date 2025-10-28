Prunella Scales, British actress best known for playing Sybill Fawlty in the 1970s English comedy series Fawlty Towers has died on Tuesday (October 28). The actress was 93 at the time of her passing. Prunella Scales died "peacefully at home in London", her sons Joseph and Samuel told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. Besides Fawlty Towers, Scales appeared in many shows and movies like The Boys from Brazil and Wolf. Hong Kong Actor Benz Hui, Aka the ‘King of Supporting Roles,’ Dies at 76 From Multiple Organ Failure Due to Cancer.

British Actress Prunella Scales No More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADbible (@ladbible)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hollywood Reporter), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)