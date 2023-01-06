The Stranger Things cast is getting a massive pay rise! Yes, you heard it right, the pivotal cast of the Netflix show including Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink will be getting $7 Million each for season 5 as per the reports. Noah Schnapp Aka Will From Stranger Things Fame Comes Out As Gay.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Sadie Sink will each get $7M Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Charlie Heaton, will each get $6M https://t.co/xvOIyq7sKd — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 6, 2023

