Premier Energies Share Price Today, February 25

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Shares of Premier Energies Ltd (NSE: PREMIERENE) opened sharply lower on Wednesday, with the stock quoted around INR 720.95 at 9:39 am IST, down INR 56.10 or 7.21 percent from the previous close. The broader solar and renewable energy segment remained in focus after fresh trade duties on solar imports added pressure to sector valuations. Investors are watching stock movements closely amid shifting global solar demand and domestic market volatility as the company’s fundamentals and outlook evolve. When Will IT Share Prices Rise in NSE and BSE in 2026?

Premier Energies Share Price Today

premier energies share

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).