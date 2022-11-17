Quentin Tarantino has confirmed his next project! It will be an 8 episode limited series for which filming will begin in 2023. The filmmaker remained quiet about any more details on the series after revealing the news at the last stop on his book tour for Cinema Speculation. Quentin Tarantino Said Directors Chosen for Marvel or DC Projects Are Akin to a 'Hired Hand'.

View Tweet Here:

Quentin Tarantino confirms his next project is an 8-episode limited series Filming begins in 2023 🎥 pic.twitter.com/YGfUqJwh9Y — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 17, 2022

