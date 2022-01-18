There's a lot been written about filmmaker, Joss Whedon, who has been alleged of unprofessional behaviour, by many and also Justice League stars Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot. In his response, Whedon in a new interview tagged Fisher's claims as 'neither true or merited discussing." Now, Ray also has replied to Whedon and mentioned that he "got to direct an endgame after all." He also wittily added that he's not going to address the lies and buffoonery of Joss today due to MLK day.

Ray Fisher

Looks like Joss Whedon got to direct an endgame after all… Rather than address all of the lies and buffoonery today—I will be celebrating the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tomorrow the work continues.#MLKDay A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 17, 2022

