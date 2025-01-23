Argentina's President Javier Milei addressed the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) event today, January 23. Speaking at the event, Javier Milei slammed the "woke ideology" in a fiery speech to the World Economic Forum. He also said that LGBT "gender ideology constitutes plain and simple child abuse. They are pedophiles." In his address, Javier Milei further said that "wokeism" is a "mental virus" and a "cancer that must be removed". Slamming the World Economic Forum, the President of Argentina said, "I must say, forums like this one have been protagonists and promoters of the sinister agenda of 'wokeism' that is doing so much harm to the West". US President Donald Trump to Address World Economic Forum Virtually on Thursday.

Javier Mile Attacks World Economic Forum

🚨 NEW – @JMilei showed up at the @WEF just to expose their entire evil woke agenda live on stage. “And they say nothing when a man disguises himself as a woman and kills his rival in a boxing ring, or when a prisoner claims to be a woman and ends up raping any woman who crosses… pic.twitter.com/rPDQheBACZ — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) January 23, 2025

