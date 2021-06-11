Hollywood star Blake Lively has shared an emotional tribute for her father, the actor Ernie Lively, following his death aged 74. The actress shared a throwback photo of her late dad on Instagram story that sees him kissing her forehead. The Turner & Hooch star died of cardiac complications in LA.
Check It Out:
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)