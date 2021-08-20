Martial Arts Legend Sonny Chiba is no more as the veteran action star dies due to COVID-19 Complications at the age of 82. He played the role of Ninja Hattori Hanzo in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill which was one of the impressive cameos of his cinema career.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

The great Sonny Chiba passed away today at age 82, another victim of Covid-19. A martial arts legend with six black belts who started out in tokusatsu TV, Chiba made over 120 movies for Toei and was Japan's most popular action star for decades. Watch one of his films today. 🤜🏻💔 pic.twitter.com/sIIqS1Gf5A — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) August 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)