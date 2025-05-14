Robert Benton, Oscar-winning screenwriter and filmmaker, died on Sunday, May 11, at his Manhattan home. He was 92 at the time of his passing. According to a report in Associated Press, his son John Benton confirmed that Robert Benton died of "natural causes." In his illustrious 40-year career, Robert received six Oscar nominations and also won twice for writing and directing Kramer vs Kramer (1979) and writing Places in the Heart (1984), which he also directed. Samuel French, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Actor, Dies at 45 Due to Cancer.

Oscar-winning Director Robert Benton No More

¡Leyenda del cine!⚫️El guionista y director de cine #RobertBenton, falleció en su hogar en Estados Unidos a los 92 años, informó su representante este martes. El ganador del #Oscar era famoso por su película "Kramer vs. Kramer". pic.twitter.com/nsc81Y0nIP — quiero tv (@quierotv_gdl) May 13, 2025

