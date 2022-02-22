For the first time since Iron Man 3, the duo of Robert Downey Jr and Shane Black are reuniting. The duo are teaming up to bring Richard Stark's Parker novel to the screens. The movie will be produced by Amazon. This is the third film Robert Downey Jr and Shane Black are doing together, with their first being Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Check Out The Details Below:

