Remember the amusing moment when Robert Downey Jr took out his gum and stuck it on Jon Favreau's Hollywood Walk of Fame? Well, now if you happen to be a fan of the Iron Man, you can actually buy his chewed-up online on eBay. According to reports, a man who was part of the ceremony is selling Downey's gum online with starting bid of $55,000. So, what say, interested in a costly gum guys? Courteney Cox Channels Her Inner ‘Monica Geller’ As FRIENDS Actor Cleans Her Hollywood ‘Walk of Fame’ Star (Watch Video).

Robert Downey Jr Gum on Sale:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

