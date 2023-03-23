Courteney Cox has posted a funny Insta reel in which the FRIENDS star is seen channelling her inner ‘Monica Geller’. The actress is seen cleaning her Hollywood Walk of Fame star after a group of pedestrians walked on top of it. She is also seen ensuring to keep Laura Dern, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s honours clean as well. She captioned the post as ‘Someone’s gotta do it’. Friends Reunion: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow Get Emotional at Courteney Cox's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony (View Pics).

Courteney Cox Cleaning The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

