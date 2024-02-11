Salma Hayek took to Instagram to extend warm birthday wishes to Jennifer Aniston as the talented singer and actress celebrated her 55th birthday. Sharing a heartfelt throwback picture on her Instagram account, Hayek commemorated their bond with a nostalgic snapshot from their past. In the caption accompanying the post, Hayek expressed her fondness for Aniston, highlighting their enduring friendship and the cherished memories they've shared over the years. Jennifer Aniston Birthday Special: From Rachel Green to Sarah O'Reilly, 5 Best Performances of the FRIENDS Star!.

Salma Hayek's IG Post:

