A man in his 70s crashed his vehicle through the gates of Jennifer Aniston’s Los Angeles residence in the US around 12:20 pm (local time) on Monday, May 5, while the actress was reportedly at home, according to ABC News. Jennifer Aniston’s security team swiftly intervened, detaining the driver until LAPD officers arrived. Authorities have not yet identified the man, and while the incident is being treated as a possible accident, a detailed investigation into his motive is underway. Jennifer Aniston Admitted Affair With Former US President Barack Obama? Viral X Post Reveals Details of Their Alleged Not-So-Secret Relationship.

Jennifer Aniston Home Breach

LAPD arrested an intruder at Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air mansion today—thankfully her private security was on hand. Meanwhile, the rest of LA is left to fend for ourselves. Maybe keep the political preaching to yourself, Jennifer. pic.twitter.com/WoixgSDnqJ — April Silverman (@CaliMAGABarbie) May 5, 2025

Man Crashes Car Through Jennifer Aniston's Home

JUST IN: Man arrested after crashing car through gates of Jennifer Aniston's Los Angeles home Police say the suspect was detained by security until officers arrived. Aniston was home at the time of the incident, according to TMZ. pic.twitter.com/11uvIjRQzQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 5, 2025

