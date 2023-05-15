Pop star Britney Spears husband Sam Asghari want fans to give the singer bit more privacy and let her live in peace. In a recent video, Sam talks about Spears' conservatorship and urged not to tell any more stories about her life on her behalf. He said, "After fifteen years, when she’s free after all those gaslighting, and after all those things that went down, now, you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?" Britney Spears Asks for Privacy After Fans Called Cops to Her House, Says ’Things Went a Little Too Far ‘ (View Post).

Check Out The Video Here:

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari slams a new special about her life after her conservatorship: “after fifteen years, when she’s free after all those gaslighting, and after all those things that went down, now, you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?” pic.twitter.com/wbM5dSAOLK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 14, 2023

