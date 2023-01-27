Britney Spears feels fans went too far by calling cops to her house for a wellness check. Spears has asked her fans to respect her privacy after she says prank phone calls prompted a wellness check from police earlier this week. The singer posted a note in which she addressed the police visit and said, “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.” Read the tweet which the singer posted. Britney Spears Shuts Down Rumours of Her New Ink Linked to Ex-Flame Justin Timberlake.

Check The Tweet Which Britney Shared After Cops Were Called:

