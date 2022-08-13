The nominees for the 2022 Saturn Awards have finally been announced. A variety of films and tv show like The Batman, Better Call Saul, Nightmare Alley and Spider-Man: No Way Home, have topped the list. RRR which has gained much love and praise worldwide has bagged 3 nominations for Best Direction, Best Action/Adventure Film and Best International Film. The Batman 2: Sequel to Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s Film Is Happening.

