Scarlett Johansson has sued Disney for Breach of Contract after Black Widow was streamed simultaneously at the theatres and on Disney+. The film production in return called the lawsuit meritless and they didn't just stop at that, In their press statement, they mentioned that Johansson was paid $20mn for Black Widow. Her agent Bryan Lourd, co-chairman of the Creative Artists Agency, has slammed Disney in a statement saying, "The company included her salary in their press statement in an attempt to weaponize her success as an artist and businesswoman, as if that were something she should be ashamed of."

Scarlett Johansson’s talent agency CAA has slammed Disney: “They have shamelessly and falsely accused Ms. Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic, in an attempt to make her appear to be someone they and I know she isn’t.” pic.twitter.com/EmCa6fGIYy — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 30, 2021

