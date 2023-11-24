Sean 'Diddy' Combs is in legal trouble. Reportedly, the rapper has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman he drugged in 1991. In a lawsuit, the plaintiff expressed that the assault took place during a date with Combs. She claimed that Diddy slipped something into her drink, took her to a hotel room and sexually assaulted her. However, a representative for the rapper called the allegations 'made up and not credible'. Jamie Foxx Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault That Took Place in 2015 – Reports.

Diddy in Legal Trouble:

