The 2024 Golden Globes witnessed some passionate moments as well besides the big wins. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shared a romantic moment at the star-studded award ceremony and the former even shared a glimpse of it on social media. Selena took to her Insta Story to drop a steamy picture featuring herself and her boyfriend, Benny. The couple is seen locking lips in this hot new pic that has set internet ablaze. Selena is clearly not shying away from flaunting her relationship with Benny. Golden Globe Awards 2024: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Share Passionate Kiss at the Event, Moments From Couple’s Romantic Date Night Go Viral (View Pics & Watch Video).

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Kiss at Golden Globes 2024

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@selenagomez)

