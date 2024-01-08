Kylie Jenner has accompanied boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at Golden Globe Awards 2024. There are several pictures and videos of the couple from the event that have circulated online. But the ones that have gone viral are from their romantic moments. Kylie and Timothée are clearly enjoying their date night at the Golden Globes. One of the viral pictures showcase the two sharing a passionate kiss. Although the Wonka actor walked solo at the red carpet, he was seen seated with Kylie during the event. Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Dua Lipa, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep – See Celebs Who Made Heads Turn at the 2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet (View Pics).

Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner

Love Is In The Air

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kissing at the #GoldenGlobes . pic.twitter.com/5zDXNLHWgn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2024

Couple Goals

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kissing at the #GoldenGlobes . pic.twitter.com/vVO1DoI27y — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) January 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)