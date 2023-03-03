Selena Gomez is clearly making the best of her time with her dear ones amid the ongoing Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber controversy. The singer dropped some lovely pictures of herself along with her family members as she spent quality time with them. Selena is seen enjoying fishing with her 9-year-old sister Gracie Elliot Teefey and stepfather Brian Teefy. She captioned this Insta post as, “Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real. Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!” Did Hailey Bieber Shade Selena Gomez in New Instagram Story? Model Accused of Doing So After Posting Solo Version of 'Calm Down'.

Selena Gomez Goes On Fishing With Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

