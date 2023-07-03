Rema’s song “Calm Down”, which is from his debut studio album Rave & Roses, released in February 2022 and its remix version with Selena Gomez had released in August in that same year. The song turned out to be a chartbuster. Selena shared a series of stills from the music video with the Nigerian singer and thanked him saying ‘Love You Forever’ for making her ‘a part of one of the biggest songs in the world’. Only Murders in the Building S3: Selena Gomez Shares a Cute Pic With Co-Stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Selena Gomez And Rema

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Watch The Video Of “Calm Down” Below:

