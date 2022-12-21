Sony Eddy died at the age of 55 on December 19. The actress was popularly known for playing Epiphany Johnson on the TV show General Hospital. Frank Valentini, executive producer of the show tweeted, “On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends and fans. She will be very missed.” The Drew Carey Show, Murphy Brown, Seinfeld are among the other shows in which she was featured in. Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dies at 40; DJ Had Celebrated His Wedding Anniversary Four Days Before Suicide and Had Also Posted a 'FunDay Dance' Video.

Sonya Eddy Passes Away

Frank Valentini TV Actress’ Death

On behalf of the entire #GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed. — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) December 20, 2022

