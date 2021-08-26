A little glimpse into the life of Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) is out via the Spencer trailer. The video opens to the Christmas weekend and shows us how Diana is stressed in a bathroom. Later, we also see the actress walking in a gown, shutterbugs clicking, and a lot more. The film arrives in theatres on November 5.

Watch Trailer:

