The Spice Girls came together for a memorable reunion at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday bash in London on April 20. All five iconic members—Victoria, Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell—joined forces to sing and dance to one of their hit tracks, delighting guests at the party. David Beckham not only captured the priceless moment but also shared it on social media, ensuring fans worldwide could share in the excitement. Victoria Beckham Shaded for Her Absence by the Spice Girls As They Come Together for a Reunion Tour.

The Spice Girls Reunion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)