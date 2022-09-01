With just a day away from release, the new post credits scene that will be part of Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version has leaked online. Spoilers to follow, so be careful. The new scene had a video leak online, however Sony is trying their best to make sure that each and every post including it is being taken down. Some fans though were still able to watch it and post a description of what the new post-credits scene is which replaces the teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from the original. She-Hulk Episode Three: Netizens Can't Get Over Megan Thee Stallion's Cameo in Tatiana Maslany's Marvel Series, React to Her Post-Credits Appearance.

Check Out the Tweet:

Post credit scene description for Spider-Man no way home more fun stuff pic.twitter.com/UR2tb8Pvrm — Spider-Man News and countdown (@SpiderMan3news) August 31, 2022

