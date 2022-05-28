The first trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been released with some important announcements. The game will be Respawn’s Star Wars game sequel, which will be released in 2023. The narrative will follow Cal Kestis after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. Obi-Wan Kenobi: Kumail Nanjiani Proudly Shares A Poster From the Star Wars Spinoff Series.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Experience the next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey. #StarWarsJediSurvivor - Coming 2023. pic.twitter.com/ti5KIPSph5 — Star Wars (@starwars) May 27, 2022

