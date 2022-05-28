Kumail Nanjiani has been a part of some really great projects but things just got better. The actor is a part of Obi-Wan Kenobi and the makers have released an amazingly cool poster of his character. The actor took to Twitter to share the poster with a few words saying "I have finally pulled ahead." Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 2 Ending Explained: Here's How Ewan McGregor's Star Wars Spinoff Series Sets Up the Arrival of Darth Vader.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

I am so overwhelmed right now. My cousin had a better collection of action figures when we were kids. I was so jealous. I think I finally pulled ahead. pic.twitter.com/93roeUMuXu — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)