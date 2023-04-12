The penultimate episode of The Mandalorian Season Three just dropped and it was a huge one. Focusing on the retaking of Mandalore, the episode packed in a lot as it saw the return of Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon, while Grand Admiral Thrawn's name was dropped here as well. The episode also ended on a huge cliffhanger with Din being captured by the imperials and Paz Vizla dying a brutal death. Here are some of the reactions from the fans. Star Wars Celebration 2023: From Andor Season 2 to Daisy Ridley Returning as Rey, Ranking the 7 Biggest Announcements and Reveals From the Event!

He is Back!

This Episode Was Too Much!

#themandalorian SPOILERS - - - - - - moff gideon in mandalorian armor, din getting captured, paz… pic.twitter.com/XHERr2tTfJ — tony | MANDO SPOILERS (@KENOBlDJARlN) April 12, 2023

Went Out Doing What He Does Best...

Manifesting It...

#themandalorian spoilers this is gonna be grogu going to rescue din in his ig-12 suit next episode pic.twitter.com/TETSMgMPsq — .• linds •. (@acosmiclove) April 12, 2023

Had Us Crying...

Laying the Seeds for the Ahsoka Series!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)