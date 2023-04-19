The finale for season three of The Mandalorian just premiered on Disney+, and fans aren't too big on it. Disappointed by the episode and the season overall, fans are calling the episode "rushed" and "unfulfilling." Criticising the story, netizens are surely praising the action, but unfortunately that wasn't enough to bring them on-board. Here are the reactions to the season finale to The Mandalorian Season Three's finale. The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere Review: Pedro Pascal’s Star Wars Series Makes an Underwhelming Return with a Filler Episode (LatestLY Exclusive).

Unfulfilling...

the mandalorian finale was probably the most unfulfilling episode of the series but it’s fine i’m fine idc — dad (@fushigiimaster) April 19, 2023

A Waste of Time...

// the mandalorian spoilers - - - - - - Absolute waste of time honestly. So many things built up across the season and nothings paid off in the finale. Great action scenes but in terms of story, nothing unexpected and nothing rewarding as a viewer. Very sad to see. — Scottie Designs (@ScottiesDesigns) April 19, 2023

A Weird One...

The Mandalorian season 3 finale was a weird one. Don't get me wrong, I loved the action & the heart that was packed in, but it feels too final. Curious to see where things go from here but count me in! For a season with high highs & low lows, it ended well! #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/38LDnPPDk0 — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) April 19, 2023

Horrible...

That was a genuinely a horrible finale for the #mandalorian — Jr Jr juniors, jr (@JrJrjuniorsjr1) April 19, 2023

Rushed...

The Mandalorian season finale was good, had a great resolution to it, but felt kinda rushed. could have been a bit longer. i would have been more satisfied had there been some sort of tie-in to Ahsoka or something — 😎 (@ozzy_mar) April 19, 2023

