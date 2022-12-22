Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ sudden death came as a huge shock to many. Aged 40, he reportedly died by suicide on December 13. He was a dancer and a longtime DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Allison Holker has shared an emotional post on Instagram remembering her late husband. She wrote, “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.” DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies By Suicide at 40: Wife Allison Holker Issues Statement on His Demise, Says 'I Will Always Save the Last Dance For You'.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss And Allison Holker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison Holker (@allisonholker)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)