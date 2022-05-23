The Rotten Tomatoes rating for Stranger Things 4 is in. The show starring Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, and Finn Wolfhard amongst others debuts with a 90% rating on the platform. 21 reviews are in, hinting that the show will be a great success. Stranger Things 4 Review: Critics Call Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard's Upcoming Season the Best One Yet!

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

#StrangerThings4 debuts to 90% on Rotten Tomatoes — based on 21 reviews 🍅 pic.twitter.com/uJaWCO5zJ6 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)