There is some good news for all DC movie fans. The recently concluded SAG-AFTRA strike has not caused any delays to the production process of James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. The filmmaker, who is also heading the DC Studios along with Peter Safran, has confirmed on X that there will no change in its original release date of July 11, 2025. Superman Legacy: James Gunn's DC Film to See the Man of Steel Join a World Where Superheroes Already Exist - Reports.

Check Out James Gunn's Post Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)