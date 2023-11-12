There is some good news for all DC movie fans. The recently concluded SAG-AFTRA strike has not caused any delays to the production process of James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. The filmmaker, who is also heading the DC Studios along with Peter Safran, has confirmed on X that there will no change in its original release date of July 11, 2025. Superman Legacy: James Gunn's DC Film to See the Man of Steel Join a World Where Superheroes Already Exist - Reports.

Check Out James Gunn's Post Below:

Thanks to the efforts of our talented crew, who never lost faith during the longest strikes in Hollywood history, and who never let their foot off the pedal, continuing to barrel forward, creating the most amazing character and set designs I’ve seen in my entire career,… pic.twitter.com/ntnEbA2fC0 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 11, 2023

