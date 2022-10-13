Heidi Klum and her 18-year-old daughter Leni Olumi Klum recently shot for an ad campaign in lingerie. The Victoria Secret’s supermodel even shared pictures from the photoshoot on social media. Well, it has not gone down well with many and has been slammed by netizens. The pictures of the mother and daughter duo from the shoot has been described as ‘weird’ and ‘disturbing’ by many. Take a look at some of the tweets below: Victoria Beckham Slammed for Using 'ill-looking' Model for Her Campaign.

Disturbing AF

I don’t care who you are, this is disturbing AF! Who frolicks with their mother in lingerie?! 🤢 Encourage her to go to university instead! #HeidiKlum #anythingformoney #creepy https://t.co/JyPM8KAm8J — Natacha Tormey (@natacha_tormey) October 12, 2022

WEIRD

Does anyone else think it’s kinda weird that Heidi Klum shot a lingerie campaign with her daughter 😵‍💫 seriously, imagine doing a photoshoot in lingerie with *your* mom pic.twitter.com/yxgnNMKS8e — Tranna Wintour (@TrannaWintour) October 12, 2022

View Of A Columnist

.@DM_Maureen_: 'In yet more proof that the fashion world has zero boundaries, Heidi Klum has posed in a series of soft-core images with her teenage daughter Leni' https://t.co/HRNLQUHOfY pic.twitter.com/a7eOYX9EzB — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 12, 2022

Not Impressed

ewww this is so weird wtf 🤢 — Jen (@j_cken) October 13, 2022

