Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared an adorable moment featuring herself and daughter Malti Marie. In the clicks, the mother-daughter duo could be seen gazing at the night sky, searching for the Supermoon. To note, on August 1, the world witnessed a rare celestial event- the supermoon where the moon appears bigger in size. Check out PeeCee's post below. Nick Jonas’ Adorable 'July' Photo Dump With Wife Priyanka Chopra and Daughter Malti Marie Will Make Your Heart Melt! (View Pics).

Priyanka and Baby Malti Look for Supermoon:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)