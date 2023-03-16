Billie Eilish's will be making her acting debut in the Amazon Prime Video series titled Swarm. The singer can be seen talking to Dre, an obsessed fan played by Dominque Fishback. She asks Dre to tell her something she regrets and then asks her if she hurt someone. Based on some of Billie's songs, it seems she'll fit into the horror genre quite well. Billie Eilish on Lana Del Rey: 'You Really Paved the Way for Everyone'.

View Billie Eilish's first look in Swarm:

First look at Billie Eilish’s acting debut in ‘Swarm.’ pic.twitter.com/kEKouA4vyc — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 16, 2023

