A video of Sydney Sweeney filming a sequence with Glen Powell on the sets of Anyone but You is going viral. It showcases the actress screaming after she gets bitten by a real huntsman spider. On Live with Kelly and Mark, the actress stated, “That was a real spider. It bit me. It was a huntsman. While we were filming that scene, it bit me. It hurt so bad, I had horrible, horrible marks on my hand,” reports Screen Rant. Anyone But You Trailer: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Go Hot and Steamy in Faking a Relationship in Will Gluck’s R-rated Romcom (Watch Video).

Sydney Sweeney Bitten By Huntsman Spider

Footage of Sydney Sweeney getting bit by a spider while filming ‘Anyone but You.’ https://t.co/LoIJ9dE9Lf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)