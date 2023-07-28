Taylor Swift performed at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, as part of her Eras tour. However, during her two shows, fans' dancing caused seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake. Seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, who works as a geology professor at Western Washington University, noticed the seismic activity and traced it back to the Swift concerts. She said that the shaking was caused by the rhythmic stomping and jumping of the fans. Taylor Swift Blames Alleged Ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn for Leaking the News of Their Split - Reports.

Taylor Swift Fans Shake Her Concert:

