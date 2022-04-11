The Batman starring Robert Battinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin is all set to stream on HBO Max on April 18. That's not it, as reportedly, the Matt Reeves' directorial will also stream on HBO on April 23 at 8PM ET. The Batman Box Office Collection Day 14: Robert Pattinson's DC Film Hits the $500 Million Mark Worldwide!

Check It Out:

.@wbpictures' global blockbuster #TheBatman, from filmmaker @mattreevesLA and starring Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz, will be available to stream on @HBOMax on Monday, April 18: https://t.co/VuVXyP9gI8 The Batman will also air on @HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 8PM ET. — Inside HBO Max (@InsideHBOMax) April 11, 2022

