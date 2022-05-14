The season three teaser for Amazon Prime Video's The Boys has been unveiled by Prime video in March, and the makers have been dropping hints ever since then. A new poster of the show has been shared by the team. A new trailer of the series will also be out on May 16. Season 3 Teaser of 'The Boys' Introduces Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

A new poster for ‘THE BOYS’ Season 3 has been released. New trailer releases on Monday. pic.twitter.com/9CV9qLjXZu — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 13, 2022

