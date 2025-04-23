Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State is an action-comedy in which John Cena plays a film star-turned-US President, and Idris Elba portrays the British Prime Minister. The two warring leaders find themselves caught in a mid-air terrorist ambush, only to end up stranded in an unknown location. The trailer, released online on April 23, showcases their comedic attempts to evade the villains while a reluctant camaraderie blossoms between them during the adventure. Priyanka Chopra appears as a secret agent who comes to their rescue, featuring in some stylish action sequences. Jack Quaid, best known for The Boys, also plays a significant role in the film. Heads Of State: Priyanka Chopra Gives Co-Star Idris Elba Special Gift as Film Wraps Up (See Pic).

Watch the Trailer of 'Heads of State':

