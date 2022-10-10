The Boys season 4 is currently being filmed in Toronto and the makers of the Amazon Prime Video series introduce Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry's characters as sisters Sage and Firecracker. The Boys Season 4: Walking Dead Fame Jeffrey Morgan to Be Seen in Eric Kripke’s Show.

The Boys Season 4 New Supes!

