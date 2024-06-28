The Boys season 4 is shaping up to be one of the most explosive yet, with a few episodes still to air before the season finale. With themes of greed, lust, and anger, the supes often fail to appear truly heroic. Episode 5 promises to deliver on a long-awaited plot development by incorporating the conspiracy at the heart of Gen V. This will bring major cameos and intense action sequences. The return of Sam and Cate suggests the inclusion of the Supe-slaying virus being developed at Godolkin University, a bioweapon capable of eradicating superpowered beings globally, posing a grave threat to every major character. Created by Eric Kripke, who also created Supernatural, The Boys debuted on Prime Video in 2019 and has since become one of the platform’s most-watched shows. Check out netizens' reactions here. The Boys Season 4 Censored by Prime Video India? Scenes of B*tthole, Orgy Either Blurred or CGI-ed for Desi Viewers.

