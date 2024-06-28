The Boys season 4 is shaping up to be one of the most explosive yet, with a few episodes still to air before the season finale. With themes of greed, lust, and anger, the supes often fail to appear truly heroic. Episode 5 promises to deliver on a long-awaited plot development by incorporating the conspiracy at the heart of Gen V. This will bring major cameos and intense action sequences. The return of Sam and Cate suggests the inclusion of the Supe-slaying virus being developed at Godolkin University, a bioweapon capable of eradicating superpowered beings globally, posing a grave threat to every major character. Created by Eric Kripke, who also created Supernatural, The Boys debuted on Prime Video in 2019 and has since become one of the platform’s most-watched shows. Check out netizens' reactions here. The Boys Season 4 Censored by Prime Video India? Scenes of B*tthole, Orgy Either Blurred or CGI-ed for Desi Viewers.

Before The Netizens Reactions, Check The Boys S4 Ep 5 Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE BOYS (@theboystv)

Wait One Word: EPIC

Masterpiece!

Just finished watching the boys season 4 episode 5 and the ending is a masterpiece Billy Butcher >>> Homelander This was a way more epic moment than Homelander’s whiny manchild kill spree at the end of episode 4 pic.twitter.com/B3IsleXTw2 — Kylian Mbappe is the GOAT (@Tezzathekchen) June 27, 2024

This Is Sad

The Boys Season 4: Episode 5 had me so choked up. Seeing your dad slowly lose his mind to dementia… that hit a little too close to home. I actually started crying, and felt a heavy stone in my throat — it was like watching my own apa dying. pic.twitter.com/lRgMHf1vbM — fubuki #ThankYouToriyama (@fubukiss__) June 28, 2024

Yeh Hilarious!

Season 4, Episode 5 of The Boys, making fun of Marvel and the MCU at their V52 Expo, is hilarious AF 🤣🤣🤣 #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/BLwQ3NvsR6 — DEL (@delinthecity_) June 27, 2024

Wait... Wait... What Is This???

