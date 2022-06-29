Millie Bobby Brown to star in the Russo Brothers' sci-fi movie The Electric State at Netflix. On the other hand, Chris Pratt is in talks for a role in the movie. As per Netflix, "the film is set in a retro-futuristic past, it follows an orphaned teen (Brown) as she traverses the American West with a robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother." The Electric State: Millie Bobby Brown to Star in Russo Brothers' Sci-Fi Film For Universal Pictures.

Millie Bobby Brown will star in The Electric State, a sci-fi movie directed by The @Russo_Brothers. Set in a retro-futuristic past, it follows an orphaned teen (Brown) as she traverses the American West with a robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.

