Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan headline The Family Plan, centered on former assassin Dan. When his past foes resurface, Dan opts for an unexpected escape, bundling his wife and children into a minivan for a hasty journey to Las Vegas. This impromptu cross-country road trip becomes their refuge. The action-packed thriller is set for an exclusive release on December 15, 2023, solely on Apple TV+. Wahlberg and Monaghan lead this gripping tale of family survival against lurking adversaries. The Family Plan Trailer: Mark Wahlberg's Elite Government Assassin-Turned-Family Man Tries To Safeguard His Family From His Past (Watch Video).

The Family Plan Trailer:

