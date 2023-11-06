Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the family action-comedy The Family Plan, starring Mark Wahlberg, a former elite government assassin turned family man attempting to leave his past behind. Wahlberg portrays Dan Morgan, a loving husband and father who enjoys the sweet life in the suburbs. His wife (portrayed by Michelle Monaghan) adores him but craves more excitement in their lives. However, threats from his previous life as a government assassin resurface, putting his family in jeopardy. Chaos unfolds as he takes his family away on a spontaneous vacation to Las Vegas, all to keep them safe while concealing his secret profession. As he juggles being a fun-loving dad, making memories for his wife, handling his angsty teenage daughter (portrayed by Zoe Colletti), managing his pro-gamer son (portrayed by Van Crosby), and taking care of their 10-month-old baby, he must also step back into his assassin role one last time to deal with the pursuers hot on their trail. The two worlds collide in this action-packed comedy. Uncharted: Did You Know Mark Wahlberg Was to Play Nathan Drake Years Before Tom Holland Came on Board?.