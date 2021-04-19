IT director Andy Muschietti's is the much-awaited DC film The Flash which stars Ezra Miller in the lead role of Barry Allen. On Monday, the filmmaker took to Instagram and dropped the film's electrifying motion poster of the title card and said the production has begun. Earlier, Andy announced the film in the summer of 2019 that the film on DC's superhero is in development. Andy Muschietti dropped The Flash title card on Instagram and wrote "Here we go!!! THE FLASH Day 1."

Check Out Andy Muschietti's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Muschietti (@andy_muschietti)

