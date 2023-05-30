Playing a Kryptonian definitely comes with its own challenges, but star Sasha Calle was lucky to have two great mentors before her. Calle spoke about how she reached out to Superman actor Henry Cavill and the Supergirl star before her, Melissa Benoist, on advice over the movie and how to go about playing Kara Zor-El in The Flash. She also revealed that Henry Cavill has watched The Flash and "loves" it as well. The Flash Final Trailer: Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster Teams Up With Batman and Supergirl to Save the Timeline in the Upcoming DC Film (Watch Video).

Check Out the News:

Sasha Calle says she talked to both Henry Cavill and Melissa Benoist for advice for ‘THE FLASH’. Calle adds that Henry Cavill has already seen the film and loves it. (Source: @HablemosdecineX) pic.twitter.com/XDetK0VKZn — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 29, 2023

